Border June 16 2021 8:21am 01:48 Ontario, Manitoba border restrictions lifted After weeks of being unable to access their cottages, Manitobans can now once again head into Ontario. Abigail Turner explains more. Ontario border rules limiting travel from Quebec, Manitoba lifts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7954249/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7954249/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?