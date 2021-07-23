Menu

Canada
July 23 2021 5:13pm
02:02

Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans

Canada will begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country starting August 9, 2021. But the American side of the border will remain closed to Canadians.

