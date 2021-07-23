Canada July 23 2021 5:13pm 02:02 Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans Canada will begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country starting August 9, 2021. But the American side of the border will remain closed to Canadians. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8055833/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8055833/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?