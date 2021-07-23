SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers join U.S. governors calling for full reopening of border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 10:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans' Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans
WATCH: Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans

Two Canadian provincial premiers and the leaders of three U.S. states are calling for the re-opening of the border between the two countries.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, his Alberta counterpart Jason Kenney, and the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Idaho have written the heads of their two countries to ask for the move.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border partnership doesn’t guarantee bilateral COVID-19 restrictions: ambassador

The letter says the time has come for citizens to be able to move freely over the border to resume trade and tourism.

It says the current restrictions are unnecessary delays and that the states and provinces are managing their COVID-19 infections.

Canada has said it will begin easing entry for Americans on Aug. 9 while the U.S. has said it will wait until at least Aug. 21.

Click to play video: 'Questions over reopening Canadian border to U.S. citizens' Questions over reopening Canadian border to U.S. citizens
Questions over reopening Canadian border to U.S. citizens
