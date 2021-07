Canada-U.S. border partnership doesn’t guarantee bilateral COVID-19 restrictions: ambassador

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s envoy to the U.S. says just because the two countries have been working together to manage their shared border doesn’t mean they were always going to be moving in perfect symmetry.

Kirsten Hillman says both Canada and the U.S. are well within their rights to be making their own unilateral decisions about COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Hillman appeared today alongside U.S. interim ambassador Arnold Chacon for a panel discussion on the bilateral relationship hosted by the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute.

The comments are their first public remarks since Canada promised to begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents back across the border as of Aug. 9.

2:15 Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, extended its own restrictions at the land border with Canada until Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Chacon says he believes the two countries are in “a good place” and that their bilateral discussions about the border will continue.