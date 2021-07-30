Menu

Canada

New Detroit-Windsor bridge a ‘top’ priority, Canada and U.S. affirm

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 30, 2021 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans' Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans
WATCH: Tourist towns react to Canadian border reopening to Americans

The White House and Canada issued a joint statement of support for a commuter bridge that when completed will span the Detroit River, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The statement issued Thursday calls the Gordie Howe International Bridge “a top infrastructure priority” for both governments.

“We’re committed to continuing our support to ensure the project’s state-of-the-art ports of entry are fully funded so vehicles can begin crossing the architecturally stunning cable-stayed structure once completed for the benefit of our shared prosperity,” the statement read.

Read more: Construction on Windsor-Detroit Gordie Howe bridge officially underway: Trudeau

It comes as U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators try to work out a compromise over a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package. Seventeen GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting this week to start a debate to consider the bill. The plan includes $550 billion in new spending beyond the typical highway and public works accounts.

“This full-throated support of this vital bridge comes as President Biden and Congress continue to make progress on bipartisan and significant investment in transportation and other infrastructure,” Michigan Gov. Whitmer said in her own statement. “The ongoing construction of this bridge has created jobs on both sides of the border, and will continue to spur economic development for many years to come. This bridge also affirms Michigan’s ongoing partnership with Canada, the top purchaser of U.S. goods among countries.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces beginning of full construction on Gordie Howe bridge' Trudeau announces beginning of full construction on Gordie Howe bridge
Trudeau announces beginning of full construction on Gordie Howe bridge – Oct 5, 2018

In 2012, then-Gov. Rick Snyder and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper struck a deal calling for Canada to pay for the bridge after the Republican governor ran into opposition in the GOP-led Legislature.

The $4.4 billion ($5.7 billion Canadian) six-lane, span is expected to open in late 2024. It’s named for Gordie Howe, a native of Canada and hockey legend who starred for the Detroit Red Wings.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit-Windsor, Ontario, corridor was the busiest commercial land crossing on the U.S.-Canada border, handling more than 30 per cent of truck-hauled trade. The privately owned Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel are the only current commuter crossings between the cities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canada-US Border tagcanada u.s. tagGordie Howe Bridge tagwindsor-detroit tagGordie Howe International Bridge tagWindsor-Detroit Bridge tagWindsor-detroit bridge latest tag

