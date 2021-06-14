Menu

June 14 2021 6:44pm
01:47

Manitobans relying on Ontario border to reopen

As Ontario begins reopening, Manitobans, for the most part, remain locked out of that province. And some are desperate for that to change. Joe Scarpelli reports.

