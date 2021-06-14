Border June 14 2021 6:44pm 01:47 Manitobans relying on Ontario border to reopen As Ontario begins reopening, Manitobans, for the most part, remain locked out of that province. And some are desperate for that to change. Joe Scarpelli reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949631/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949631/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?