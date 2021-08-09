Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
August 9 2021 12:09pm
01:56

Canadian border reopens for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens

After being closed to travelers for over a year and a half, Canadian border has reopened for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens but not without heavy delays. Sean O’Shea has more.

Advertisement

Video Home