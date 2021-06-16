SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario border rules limiting travel from Quebec, Manitoba lifts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Manitobans relying on Ontario border to reopen' Manitobans relying on Ontario border to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: Manitobans relying on Ontario border to reopen. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Ontario’s borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopen today.

A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at midnight.

The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave of COVID-19.

Read more: Quebec-Ontario border to reopen to non-essential travel as of Wednesday

It applied to land and water borders.

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care, custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.

It also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Ontario border reopening' Ontario border reopening
Ontario border reopening
© 2021 The Canadian Press
