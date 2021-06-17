Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 17 2021 9:40am
01:51

COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold

In a bid to reach the final stage of reopening, Saskatchewan is literally mobilizing its vaccine clinics.

