COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets Step 3 reopen date for July 11, adds 55 new cases

With 70 per cent of the 18 and older population vaccinated with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Saskatchewan has met part of the threshold to begin Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

This means once three weeks have passed since Step 2 begins on Sunday, the province can lift almost all remaining restrictions. Step 3 is expected to begin July 11, the original target the province expected.

Great news Saskatchewan! Today, we reached the vaccination threshold for Step Three of Saskatchewan’s Re-Opening Roadmap – 70% of residents 18+ with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/VI0wqHe0ks — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 19, 2021

“Saskatchewan people are doing a great job protecting themselves and those around them while making sure we can reopening safely by getting vaccinated,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“As we continue in our Re-Opening Roadmap, I’m urging people to continue to get vaccinated, and to get that second shot just as soon as it’s your turn. Let’s all stick it to COVID, let’s get things back to the way they should be in our province, and let’s all have a great Saskatchewan summer.”

Officials reported by the end of day Friday there were an additional 19,737 vaccines administered, a new daily record for the province.

Health-care workers in Saskatoon administered the most COVID-19 vaccine doses with a total of 5,615 administered.

On July 11, all remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted with the exception of the masking mandate and gathering limits.

To lift the masking mandate and size limits on gatherings, three weeks must pass after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Saturday’s COVID-19 update, 68 per cent of residents 12 and older have been vaccinated with their first dose.

Saskatchewan health officials added 55 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Across the province, 760 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average for new cases is 71 or 5.8 per 100,000.

In hospitals across Saskatchewan, there are 82 patients with COVID-19, with 11 of those patients receiving intensive care.