Global News Hour at 6 BC June 11 2021 8:23pm 01:58 PharmaCare will cover life-altering diabetes monitor. Through PharmaCare the B.C. Government will now cover the costs of an expensive and potentially life-altering blood glucose monitor for diabetes patients. Catherine Urquhart reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7943876/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7943876/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?