Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 11 2021 8:23pm
01:58

PharmaCare will cover life-altering diabetes monitor.

Through PharmaCare the B.C. Government will now cover the costs of an expensive and potentially life-altering blood glucose monitor for diabetes patients. Catherine Urquhart reports.

