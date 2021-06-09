Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 9 2021 9:17pm
01:48

B.C. communities with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates

With many British Columbians anxious to get their second shot, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the communities where the vaccine uptake is not so enthusiastic.

Advertisement

Video Home