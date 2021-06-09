Global News Hour at 6 BC June 9 2021 9:17pm 01:48 B.C. communities with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates With many British Columbians anxious to get their second shot, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on the communities where the vaccine uptake is not so enthusiastic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?