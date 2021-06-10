COVID-19: Fraser Health sets up same-day immunization clinics for people to get first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of people in B.C. receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine continues to rise, Fraser Health has set up clinics for those who have yet to receive their first dose.

The health authority announced what it calls easy, accessible, same-day immunization (EASI) clinics in Surrey and Boston Bar.

Anyone over the age of 12 is welcome to visit, including those without personal health numbers, vulnerable people, or people who are not residents of B.C.

On-site staff can help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and help answer vaccine-related questions.

The EASI clinics are located at existing clinics at 10025 King George Blvd. in Surrey and the Boston Bar School.

There is also a neighbourhood clinic at the Rosedale Traditional Community School in Chilliwack.

More information is available at the Fraser Health website.

The province said Wednesday that 74.5 per cent of all adults in B.C. and 72.4 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine.

A total of 3,749,758 doses have been administered in B.C., 390,264 of which are second doses. More than 44,000 of those second doses were administered in B.C. on Tuesday, a record high.