Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C.’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend downward with 148 new cases, three deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:12 pm
Nearly 1 in 2 parents say pandemic created new mental health problems for kids
Lisa Wolf from Unicef Canada discusses the impact of the pandemic on children and a proposed blueprint for recovery that could help families navigate the challenging times ahead.

British Columbia continued to make headway in flattening the curve of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 148 new cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

It brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to 168, the lowest it has been since Oct. 21.

Of the new cases, 23 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 75 were in the Fraser Health region, 10 were in the Island Health region, 32 were in the Interior Health region and eight were in the Northern Health region.

Read more: As vaccinations ramp up in B.C., who remains at greatest risk of COVID-19?

Active cases fell to 1,975, the fewest in the province since Oct. 22.

There were 195 people in hospital, while the number of people in critical or intensive care fell to a seven-month low of 47.

Nearly 3.36 million British Columbians, more than 65 per cent of B.C.’s entire population, has now had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 390,000 people, or about 7.5 per cent of everyone in B.C., have had two doses.

Over 44,000 of those second doses came since Tuesday, more than double the 19,662 first doses administered in the same period.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 145,843 cases while 1,725 people have died.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
