Global News Toronto June 2 2021 11:51am 00:32 65-year-old-woman dies in Milton townhouse fire Halton Regional Police say a 65-year-old-woman was discovered deceased on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a townhouse complex in Milton. Woman dies after fire breaks out at Milton six-unit row house <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7914639/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7914639/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?