Person dies after fire breaks out at Milton six-unit row house

Halton Regional Police say one person died after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Milton on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the main floor of a six-unit row house on Steeles Avenue West near Peru Road at around 12:30 a.m.

The home was engulfed in flames and officers tried to enter the home for a person believed to be inside, police said.

The officers were forced back by the flames and heavy smoke, police said.

Milton firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a body inside the home, investigators said.

No other residents were injured. Two officers were assessed by paramedics at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Milton Fire on scene at Steeles and Peru for a structure fire at a six unit row house which has sadly led to a fatality. Scene currently being investigated by @HRPSMiltHH and @OFMUAE has been notified. Tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety. — Milton Fire Department (@MiltonFireON) June 2, 2021

Sadly, an individual has been located deceased at the scene of the fire. @HaltonPolice and @MiltonFireON remain at the location and appreciate members of the public avoiding this area while roads remain closed. The @ONFireMarshal will be investigating the cause.>ts — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) June 2, 2021

