1 dead after rear-end crash in Caledon

A man is dead after a rear-end crash in Caledon on Tuesday morning, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on Humber Station Road just north of King Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 11 a.m.
Police said a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a commercial vehicle.
The 58-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle, a resident of Mono, Ont., was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre and later pronounced dead.
Humber Station Road was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage was asked to contact the Caledon OPP.
