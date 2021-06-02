Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 2 2021 9:54am
01:48

How newcomers to Saskatchewan are accessing COVID-19 vaccines

A couple new to Regina are newly vaccinated and navigating the system, with help from community groups.

