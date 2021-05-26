Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
May 26 2021 9:54am
01:44

First overdose prevention site in Regina officially opens

With fatal overdoses devastating the city over the past year, advocates hope Regina’s first supervised injection site will help to start to turn things around.

