Global News at 10 Regina May 26 2021 9:54am 01:44 First overdose prevention site in Regina officially opens With fatal overdoses devastating the city over the past year, advocates hope Regina’s first supervised injection site will help to start to turn things around. First overdose prevention site in Regina officially opens <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894606/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7894606/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?