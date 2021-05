On May 10, Troy and Erika Campbell were driving to the hospital on Highway 407 when they had to pull over to deliver their own baby. Erika was already in labour and acted on the advice of their midwife to stop the car and call emergency services. The Whitby couple posted a video of the sudden birth of their third child on YouTube, where it has been viewed thousands of times. Erika, their new born baby and Troy are all doing well.