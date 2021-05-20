‘I’m trying to hold it in’: Ontario mom delivers healthy baby girl on side of 407

Send this page to someone via email

A husband is detailing the “emotional rollercoaster” him and his wife went through in a now viral video he posted of her giving birth in a car on the side of highway 407.

On May 10, Erika and Troy Campbell set off on what was supposed to be just a 10-minute ride to the hospital after Erika’s water broke. However, within minutes, it becomes clear the birth would happen faster than expected.

“I’m trying to hold it in,” Erika can be heard in the 14-minute video posted on the family’s YouTube page that has now garnered over 25 thousand views.

Troy told Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s Kelly Cutrara he had the camera with them because as an avid blogger, he wanted to share the story, however, he wasn’t expecting the events to unfold how they did.

“I’ve gotta push,” Erika said.

“You’ve gotta push? What do you mean you have to push?” replied Troy.

The couple then get Erika’s midwife on the phone who tells them to pullover and call 911. Troy does just that and immediately rushes to the other side of the SUV to help out Erika. The 911 dispatcher and midwife then help the couple deliver the baby.

“It’s coming out, it’s almost out. Tell me what to do please,” Troy can be heard saying.

Once the baby is out, the couple has to wait an agonizing 20-plus seconds for the baby girl to cry.

“That 20 seconds that it took for her to cry, it took forever in our minds,” Troy said.

Troy said Erika and baby Nova are doing well.

“[The video], it’s making people realize what’s really important in life. And I think people really resonated with it when they watched it,” Troy said.

