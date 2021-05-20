Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 20 2021 9:50am
01:48

Precipitation forecast for Saskatchewan no match for drought

There is a major moisture deficit across Saskatchewan, with one expert saying 93 per cent of the Prairies are abnormally dry or are experiencing extreme drought.

Advertisement

Video Home