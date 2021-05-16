Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 16 2021 9:53pm
01:47

Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers

For two nights in a row, Vancouver Police officers have turned to lights and sound to break up the beach party after COVID-19 scofflaws flocked to English Bay. Emad Agahi reports.

