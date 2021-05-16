Global News Hour at 6 BC May 16 2021 9:53pm 01:47 Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers For two nights in a row, Vancouver Police officers have turned to lights and sound to break up the beach party after COVID-19 scofflaws flocked to English Bay. Emad Agahi reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7867560/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7867560/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?