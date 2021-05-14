Lifestyle May 14 2021 8:46am 05:33 Get Gardening: Moving plants outside In this episode of Get Gardening, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans chats with Carla Hrycyna at St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre to learn how to properly move our plants outside. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7861842/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7861842/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?