Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Cases
May 3 2021 7:47pm
01:27

COVID-19 case numbers remain high in Manitoba

Manitoba is continuing to see the number of daily COVID-19 cases rise. April saw a 110 per cent increase over March and experts warn, that upward trend appears to be continuing. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.