Cases May 3 2021 7:47pm 01:27 COVID-19 case numbers remain high in Manitoba Manitoba is continuing to see the number of daily COVID-19 cases rise. April saw a 110 per cent increase over March and experts warn, that upward trend appears to be continuing. Joe Scarpelli reports. Manitoba reports another COVID-19 variant death, 251 new cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7831277/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7831277/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?