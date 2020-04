Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin on Wednesday said that as of the morning, the province has reported a total of 273 positive COVID-19 tests out of 24,304 lab tests conducted, and of those, 213 cases are listed as recovered, meaning there are currently 54 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. There are five Manitobans currently in hospital due to the coronavirus, Roussin said, with none being in intensive care. The death toll for Manitoba is at six.