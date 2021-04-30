Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 30 2021 7:51pm
02:02

Saskatchewan craft breweries face ‘a lot of sleepless nights’ amid aluminum can shortage

Demand for aluminum has shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers drinking at home rather than in bars and restaurants.

