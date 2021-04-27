Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 27 2021 5:44pm
02:14

Ontario child-care workers soon eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

Ontario has expanded its vaccine eligibility criteria to include those 45 and over in hotspots, and some child-care workers. Shallima Maharaj reports.

