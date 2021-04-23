Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 23 2021 7:54pm
01:34

Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone

Doctors are sounding the alarm on the dire COVID-19 situation Saskatchewan hospitals are heading towards. Taz Dhaliwal has more on what is being forecasted.

Advertisement

Video Home