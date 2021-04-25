Menu

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 249 new cases as total vaccinations near 400K

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone' Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone
Doctors are sounding the alarm on the dire COVID-19 situation Saskatchewan hospitals are heading towards. Taz Dhaliwal has more on what is being forecasted.

Saskatchewan is closer to hitting another milestone during the pandemic as total COVID-19 vaccines administered is reported at 399,745.

Health-care workers across the province administered 7,451 doses on Saturday.

Read more: Drivers essential to Saskatchewan’s road to recovery from COVID-19 keep trucking

Officials reported that 57 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over 40 have received their first dose. A total of 30 per cent of the total provincial population has received their first dose.

Vaccine eligibility in the province’s age-based program is currently 44 and older, with the exception of the Northern Administrative District where eligibility is 40 and older.

The province is expected to drop age eligibility to 40 across the province on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions' STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions
STF online learning calls amid COVID-19 panned by Saskatoon parents, school divisions

Officials reported another 249 cases on Sunday, which brings the provincial total to 39,932 cases. Of those, 2,515 are considered active.

Trending Stories

Regina once again reported the most new cases with 101, followed by Saskatoon with 42 and the south east zone with 27 new cases.

In Saskatchewan hospitals, there are 137 COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient care and 49 patients receiving intensive care.

Read more: U.S. health panel says kids can get within 3 feet of each other at summer camp

As of Saturday, 6,026 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan.

On Sunday, 92 new lineage results were reported. Regina accounts for 70 per cent, or 1,510 of the variant cases, with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update

