2 new COVID-19 deaths, 286 new infections in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Two more residents in their 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, the government reported on Saturday.

The two deaths were reported in the Regina zone. A total of 473 deaths related to COVID-19 have now been reported in the province.

Read more: Montreal police called to religious gathering of 350 at Outremont synagogue

Officials also added 286 cases on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new cases up to 257, or 21 per 100,000.

Regina and Saskatoon reported the most new cases, with Regina reporting 90 and Saskatoon reporting 55.

Across the province, 2,558 cases are considered active.

1:52 COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon

In hospital, there are 186 patients with COVID-19, including 51 receiving intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 4,321 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday.

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan administered a total of 10,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total amount administered in the province up to 392,294.

Read more: Physician town hall warns Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone

Currently, those aged 44 and older in Saskatchewan are eligible to receive the vaccine. In the Northern Administrative District, residents 40 and older can receive a vaccine.

Appointments can be made online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. For those without an email address or cell phone, need assistance in booking, or are providing a letter for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).