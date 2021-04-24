Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 286 new infections in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone' Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone
WATCH: Doctors are sounding the alarm on the dire COVID-19 situation Saskatchewan hospitals are heading towards.

Two more residents in their 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, the government reported on Saturday.

The two deaths were reported in the Regina zone. A total of 473 deaths related to COVID-19 have now been reported in the province.

Read more: Montreal police called to religious gathering of 350 at Outremont synagogue

Officials also added 286 cases on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average of daily new cases up to 257, or 21 per 100,000.

Regina and Saskatoon reported the most new cases, with Regina reporting 90 and Saskatoon reporting 55.

Across the province, 2,558 cases are considered active.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon' COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon
COVID-19 vaccine appointments fully booked in Regina, Saskatoon

In hospital, there are 186 patients with COVID-19, including 51 receiving intensive care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A total of 4,321 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday.

Health-care workers in Saskatchewan administered a total of 10,159 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total amount administered in the province up to 392,294.

Read more: Physician town hall warns Saskatchewan ICUs approaching red zone

Currently, those aged 44 and older in Saskatchewan are eligible to receive the vaccine. In the Northern Administrative District, residents 40 and older can receive a vaccine.

Appointments can be made online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.  For those without an email address or cell phone, need assistance in booking, or are providing a letter for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers