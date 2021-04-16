Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC COVID-19 Restrictions
April 16 2021 8:35pm
01:35

Penticton fast-tracking permits for extra patio spaces for downtown establishments

The City of Penticton has fast-tracked their plan to expand patio spaces for downtown businesses in the 200 block of Martin Street.

Advertisement

Video Home