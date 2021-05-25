B.C. premier on pace of province’s COVID-19 restart plan

Premier John Horgan tells reporters on Tuesday the pandemic restart plan is “based on data,” but many might think B.C. officials are moving too fast. Horgan said the province is moving forward in a “measured way” so that there will be a “positive outcome going forward.” Horgan said: “we’re confident that Dr. Henry has given us the map, (and) vaccinations as Minister Dix said, is our key to success. If you haven’t registered, go do so today.”