City of Penticton fast-tracks permits for extra patio space amid indoor dining shutdown

As COVID-19 public safety measures continue, the City of Penticton has fast-tracked their plan to expand patio spaces for downtown businesses on the 200 block of Martin Street.

“We are extending the patio space so that restaurants along this block can extend their patios and allow more people to enjoy more outdoor dining,” said Carly Lewis, the City of Penticton’s economic development manager.

The extra patio space was already planned but was moved up to help mitigate some of the lost revenue due to the shutdown of indoor dining.

“[This is] so important for small businesses, we know the indoor dining restrictions are really hard right now and we want to do everything we can to support them,” said Lewis.

Liam Peyton, co-founder of Slackwater Brewing, said the brewery is extremely appreciative of the city’s willingness to help local businesses.

“We got a plan and from everything we’ve read, it’s awesome. Kudos to the city for being proactive and helping out because patios might be all we have for a little while,” said Peyton.

Nearby neighbour Debra Williams, owner of Pasta Factory, echoes Slackwater’s sentiments about the city’s proactiveness.

“The city has been absolutely supportive, and they’re going to do everything they can to keep our businesses open as long as they can,” said Williams.

“We live in a big neighbourhood, everyone knows each other here and everyone is doing what they can to help out.”

The City has also launched an initiative called ‘Picnic Penticton’ promoting take-out food, and has installed more picnic tables at local parks for more outdoor eating space.

Penticton also says it’s working hard at approving permits for other establishments around the city to help them expand their patios as well.