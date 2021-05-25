Menu

BC Business
May 25 2021 7:26pm
01:58

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor on safety of ‘normal social contact’ and when hugging can resume

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is asked at Tuesday’s COVID-19 restart press conference about what she means by “normal social contact” and when can hugging resume amongst social circles. Henry says it depends on the vulnerability of each person and if they have been vaccinated or not. She jokingly says she has been pitching a ” big hug day” to Premier John Horgan when the province gets to the point “where we can take our masks off and have those closer social interactions.”

