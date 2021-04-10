Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 10 2021 8:22pm
Rural Alberta restaurant defies public health orders

One day after the Alberta government prohibited dine-in service for all restaurants, the Whistle Stop Café hosted a large gathering, defying public health restrictions. Sarah Komadina has more.

