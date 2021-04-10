Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Rural Alberta restaurant defies public health orders

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 8:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta restaurant defies public health orders' Rural Alberta restaurant defies public health orders
One day after the Alberta government prohibited dine-in service for all restaurants, the Whistle Stop Café hosted a large gathering, defying public health restrictions. Sarah Komadina has more.

One day after the Alberta government prohibited dine-in service at all restaurants, Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Café, isn’t listening.

Read more: Some Alberta businesses vow to stay open despite return of COVID-19 restrictions

More than 200 people went to Mirror, Alta., located about 150 kilometres south of Edmonton, on Saturday, with some travelling from Saskatchewan and Ontario, but everyone ignoring provincial health restrictions.

“We have live music, which has been deemed against the rule. We have dine-in service, which is against the rules, we have people congregating and visiting, which is against the rules, and I don’t think I’ve seen one masked person here, which is against the rules,” Scott said.

Scott said he isn’t surprised with the number of people who showed up.

Story continues below advertisement

“What this is about is people being limited in making their own choices,” Scott said.

Trending Stories

Alberta Health Services did an inspection on Friday when the restrictions for dine-in services came into effect.

Read more: AHS to issue closure order to small-town Alberta café for flouting COVID-19 rules again

AHS told Global News that staff visited the Whistle Stop Café on Friday “in response to public claims by the operator that they would not be complying with COVID-19 restrictions.”

“As a result of non-compliance with (chief medical officer of health) orders, a closure order will be issued to cease dine-in services and further enforcement actions, including suspension of the operator’s food handling permit, will be pursued if the order is not complied with,” AHS said of its inspection of the Whistle Stop Café.

During an update Saturday, Premier Jason Kenney urged people to follow measures put in place.

“It would be tragic if a gathering would result in a superspreader event,” Kenney said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It would be tragic if a gathering would result in a superspreader event," Kenney said.

The premier said Alberta is on track to have 2,000 new infections a day and 1,000 people in hospital with COVID-19 by the end of April, and that the third wave is being driven by variants.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton pub defying COVID-19 restrictions, remains open

Scott said he has no plans to stop holding these types of gatherings in defiance of public health orders.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesJason KenneyAHSAlberta Health RestrictionsThe Whistle Stop Cafemirror albertadefying public health orders

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers