Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 8 2021 6:27pm
01:45

Connor Bedard final game of WHL season

Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard plays his last game of the WHL season on Friday before heading home to self-isolate prior to the IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

