Monday’s new public health order has closed down skiing at Whistler Blackcomb until at least, mid-April.

Dr. Bonny Henry cited an increase of COVID-19 cases, particularly the new P1 Brazil variant and transmission from travel to and from other communities, as the reason for the closure.

Here in the Okanagan where all three ski resorts will remain open, the decision to shutter B.C.’s biggest ski resort, has come as a shock.