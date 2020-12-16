bc coronavirus December 16 2020 7:46pm 02:08 Coronavirus: Big White fires staff over breach of protocols Interior Health said “large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmission related to this cluster. Coronavirus: Employees fired in wake of community cluster at Big White Ski Resort <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527375/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?