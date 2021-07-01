Menu

BC Wildfire
July 1 2021 7:35pm
01:57

Graystokes Provincial Park wildfires now listed at 1,400 hectares

In an interview with Global News, BC Wildfire said the combined size of the three separate fires is 1,400 hectares — up from 150 hectares in the morning.

