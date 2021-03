Peel Police are appealing for more information as to the whereabouts of the suspect in Monday’s brazen kidnapping attempt in Peel, Ontario. Const. Heather Cannon said a 23-year-old woman walked into 22 division in Brampton by herself around 7:30 p.m. and appeared to be in good health. 21-year-old Kwami Garwood — the suspect in the incident — is still at large.