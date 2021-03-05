Menu

BC Emergency Health Services
March 5 2021 6:46pm
01:09

Dramatic video shows helicopter crash on Bowen Island

Video captures the moment a helicopter went down Friday morning on Bowen Island. The two passengers onboard were able to escape without injury.

