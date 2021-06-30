Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 30 2021 9:11pm
02:37

Another emergency services health horror story

A B.C.man says his 87-year-old grandmother lay injured on the floor for more than three hours, before an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital. Jordan Armstrong reports.

