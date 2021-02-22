Canada February 22 2021 12:41pm 00:28 Puppy found in northern Saskatchewan recovering from rickets A puppy found alone in the cold in northern Saskatchewan is recovering from rickets at a foster home in Regina thanks to a Moose Jaw animal shelter. Puppy found alone in northern Saskatchewan recovering from rickets in Regina <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7655035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7655035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?