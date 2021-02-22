Puppy found alone in northern Saskatchewan recovering from rickets in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A dog found crying in the cold in northern Saskatchewan is under temporary care at a foster home in Regina thanks to Flirting with Fido, a Moose Jaw animal shelter.

The pup, whose name is Huck, has a condition called rickets which the rescue says is caused by a vitamin D deficiency.

“He was scrounging through garbage and whatnot and wasn’t able to get what he needed for his bones to form properly,” said Tara Richmond, Flirting with Fido founder and director.

While the condition causes problems for his joints and bones, Richmond says that it can be treated and that there is a long history of animals with rickets who have made a full recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s on a fish diet because he needs as much vitamin D as he can get. During these next two weeks, it’s going to be important for him to stay still and get his bones to solidify in the proper position,” Richmond said.

Richmond says the five-month-old puppy will need about three months of rehabilitation before he is ready to find his forever home.

Read more: Florida man wrestles alligator to save puppy in dramatic video

“It’s really surprising to see that this hasn’t affected him at all. He is full of energy and loves to play with other dogs,” Richmond said.

“He’s in a foster home in Regina and he’s just a blessing. We’re so glad that we were able to get him into care because he’s making progress already.”

Flirting with Fido is accepting donations to help cover any medical costs of Huck and the other animals in its care.

To learn more or to donate visit the Flirting with Fido website.