bc covid February 20 2021 2:02pm 00:56 Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store Police are reminding employees that they have the right to deny service to anyone without a mask, after the latest confrontation over the COVID-19 health order at a Vancouver camera store. Anti-masker berates staff at Vancouver camera store <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652732/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652732/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?