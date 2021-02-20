Menu

bc covid
February 20 2021 2:02pm
Anti-masker abuses staff at Vancouver camera store

Police are reminding employees that they have the right to deny service to anyone without a mask, after the latest confrontation over the COVID-19 health order at a Vancouver camera store.

