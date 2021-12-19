Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 19 2021 9:25pm
02:06

UBC says in-person exams to go ahead despite student COVID concerns

UBC says it won’t cancel in-person exams despite a mounting campaign from students concerned about the spread of COVID-19. Kamil Karamali reports.

