UBC student leaders ramp up campaign to cancel in-person exams amid COVID-19 surge

Send this page to someone via email

UBC student leaders are ratcheting up pressure on the university to cancel in-person exams amid surging B.C. COVID-19 case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Alma Mater Society (AMS) has scheduled a rally and press conference at the Koerner Library at 11 a.m. Sunday to raise concerns about safety in exam halls.

my MATH 215 exam this last Wednesday in OSBO A at @UBC. ~450 students and ~10 invigilators, with about 2 feet of space between each desk for 2.5 hours. no vaccination requirement or symptom checking as per UBC policy. picture only shows about 3/4 of the room. pic.twitter.com/fE9Mhzs4gr — 🌿 (@RobinMathesonn) December 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 1,000 people have also signed onto a Change.org petition calling for the in-person exams to be cancelled.

“With exams taking place in massive gyms and lecture halls with up to 900 students packed closely together, we are experiencing an urgent threat to the health and safety of not only our campus communities but all of our extended contacts and families we had planned to return home to,” the petition states.

On Friday, AMS vice-president of academic and university affairs Eshana Bhangu penned a letter to UBC president Santa Ono and other university executives pressing them to cancel the exams.

Letter from the Alma Mater Society to the academic leadership of @UBC. Students need clarity, students need leadership, and students need to be SAFE. We ask that all in-person examinations be cancelled starting Dec 18th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/EbRZrOqwHa — Eshana Bhangu (@eshanabhangu) December 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation in examination halls does not instil confidence and feeling of safety within students; students are jam packed together in some halls and mask usage is not enforced as it should be,” she wrote.

The letter cites “worrying anecdotes” of COVID-positives going to write their exams anyway, and argues full exam halls violate the spirit — if not the letter — of new provincial health restrictions taking effect Monday.

Among those restrictions is a 50 per cent cap on attendance at events with more than 1,000 attendees.

In a statement released Sunday, UBC spokesperson Kurt Heinrich said the university met with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday to discuss the current COVID situation.

“They advised that COVID-19 transmission is very uncommon in structured educational settings because of high vaccination rates and the safety measures in place, and that in-person exams can proceed,” Heinrich said.

“Through the investigation and management of cases, Public Health has confirmed that cases among staff, students and faculty at UBC have been lower than in surrounding communities, and when cases do occur, the vast majority of acquisition is in homes and social settings.”

Heinrich said post-secondary institutions were excluded from the recent health orders for this reason.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the UBC COVID Tracker, an anonymous Twitter account tracking the virus at the university, shared a letter from Vancouver Coastal Health notifying residents of the Totem Park residence of an exposure between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5.

The push comes as the University of Victoria grapples with its own COVID-19 outbreak, linked to a varsity rugby tournament in Kingston, Ont.