Crime

Anti-masker arrested in Guelph, threatens further crimes in protest: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 1:45 pm
Guelph police say a 49-year-old woman is in jail after she repeatedly threatened to commit crimes to protest mask-wearing legislation.

Officers were called to a Silvercreek Parkway business on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. for reports of an unruly anti-masker demanding service.

Read more: Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman arrested, police say

“A female customer had gone behind the counter and began throwing product around after she was denied service for not wearing a mask,” police said in a news release.

Even after the woman was arrested, police said she told officers she would go back to the business without a mask after being released from custody.

“The female was transported to the police station where she repeatedly stated if she was released she would attend other businesses and demand service without a mask,” police said.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

“She said if she was denied service she commits further criminal acts in protest.”

The woman has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

